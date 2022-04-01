A Veto, A New WVSU President, And Kieran Kane & Rayna Gellert Have Our Song Of The Week On This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, a veto by Gov. Jim Justice has pushed a broadband bill back to the West Virginia Legislature for another look. Also, in this show, we listen to Kieran Kane & Rayna Gellert’s original song "Bailout Blues" for our Mountain Stage Song of the Week.

In statewide news, West Virginia State University has named Ericke Cage as its 13th president, we have updates on a hospital merger in northern and southern West Virginia, the Sternwheel Regatta is expected to return to Charleston this summer, and West Virginian Kelsie Dolin made it into the next round of the American Idol singing and performance competition.

