Solving Abandoned Property Challenges And Sending Kids To Space Camp, This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, many kids who dream of space exploration, dream of space camp. A famous West Virginia native is making that dream a reality for two students.

Also, in this show, abandoned properties are an ever-present problem across the Mountain State, and communities are looking to solve the issue through landbank programs.

West Virginia Morning is a production of West Virginia Public Broadcasting which is solely responsible for its content.

Support for our news bureaus comes from West Virginia University, Concord University, and Shepherd University.

