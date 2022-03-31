© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
West Virginia Morning

Solving Abandoned Property Challenges And Sending Kids To Space Camp, This West Virginia Morning

Published March 31, 2022 at 10:28 AM EDT
On this West Virginia Morning, many kids who dream of space exploration, dream of space camp. A famous West Virginia native is making that dream a reality for two students.

Also, in this show, abandoned properties are an ever-present problem across the Mountain State, and communities are looking to solve the issue through landbank programs.

West Virginia Morning is a production of West Virginia Public Broadcasting which is solely responsible for its content.

Support for our news bureaus comes from West Virginia University, Concord University, and Shepherd University.

Listen to West Virginia Morning weekdays at 7:43 a.m. on WVPB Radio or subscribe to the podcast and never miss an episode. #WVMorning

