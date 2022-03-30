© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
wvmorning1400px.jpg
West Virginia Morning

Environmental Teacher Of The Year Talks Tourism On This West Virginia Morning

Published March 30, 2022 at 10:55 AM EDT
033022 Copy of West Virginia Morning Template - No Image.png

On this West Virginia Morning, the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s 2021 Teacher of the Year Robert Miller shares how the environment and tourism go together.

Also, in this show, Pennsylvania is moving forward with a new drinking water rule for chemicals known as PFAS. The DEP in Pennsylvania held public hearings on its proposed new rules recently. The Allegheny Front brings us the latest.

West Virginia Morning is a production of West Virginia Public Broadcasting which is solely responsible for its content.

Support for our news bureaus comes from West Virginia University, Concord University, and Shepherd University.

Listen to West Virginia Morning weekdays at 7:43 a.m. on WVPB Radio or subscribe to the podcast and never miss an episode. #WVMorning

Tags

West Virginia Morning West Virginia Department of Enivronmental ProtectiontourismPFASThe Allegheny Front