W.Va.'s Gender Wage Gap And A Mission To Change It On This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, the U.S. Department of Labor recently released a report that shows a continuing wage gap for women, and it indicates West Virginia is below the national average. But there is a special department in the agency with a mission to change that.

Also, in this show, The Allegheny Front, based in Pittsburgh, brings us their latest story on avian flu in Pennsylvania and surrounding states.

