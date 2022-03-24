Teaching Teachers About Eating Disorders And Us & Them Talks About Race, This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, teachers and coaches have tremendous influence over students with the things they say and do. A new law in West Virginia aims to give them more tools when it comes to student health.

Also, in this show, America is engaged in a culture war debate over how we teach our racial history in the public schools. Part of this debate has landed on Critical Race Theory. In a new episode of Us & Them, host Trey Kay looks at efforts to reframe the role slavery played in our nation’s origin.

In other news, a lawsuit filed in Kanawha County claims there has been a violation of Charleston’s Fairness Law, and several West Virginia students got to speak with a family fleeing the war in Ukraine last week.

West Virginia Morning is a production of West Virginia Public Broadcasting which is solely responsible for its content.

Support for our news bureaus comes from West Virginia University, Concord University, and Shepherd University.

Listen to West Virginia Morning weekdays at 7:43 a.m. on WVPB Radio or subscribe to the podcast and never miss an episode. #WVMorning