Flatfooting, Clogging And Pickin' Up Trash On This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, we hear from Carla Gover, an Appalachian musician, dancer and activist who during the pandemic started teaching flatfooting and clogging online. Also, in this show, we hear how one West Virginia woman is turning trash found in rivers into treasures.

Finally, Democrat lawmakers are now calling for a special session to cut the state gas tax, and residents around parts of the Monongahela National Forest may be smelling smoke this week as part of the forest service’s spring prescribed burns.

