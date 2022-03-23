© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
West Virginia Morning

Flatfooting, Clogging And Pickin' Up Trash On This West Virginia Morning

Published March 23, 2022 at 10:08 AM EDT
032322 Copy of West Virginia Morning Template - No Image.png

On this West Virginia Morning, we hear from Carla Gover, an Appalachian musician, dancer and activist who during the pandemic started teaching flatfooting and clogging online. Also, in this show, we hear how one West Virginia woman is turning trash found in rivers into treasures.

Finally, Democrat lawmakers are now calling for a special session to cut the state gas tax, and residents around parts of the Monongahela National Forest may be smelling smoke this week as part of the forest service’s spring prescribed burns.

West Virginia Morning is a production of West Virginia Public Broadcasting which is solely responsible for its content.

Support for our news bureaus comes from West Virginia University, Concord University, and Shepherd University.

Listen to West Virginia Morning weekdays at 7:43 a.m. on WVPB Radio or subscribe to the podcast and never miss an episode. #WVMorning

