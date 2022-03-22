Focusing The Lens On Black Bears, This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, the black bear is West Virginia’s state mammal and lucky visitors can occasionally see them in the woods, but spring is also a time when they are out and hungry. We meet a photographer who has encountered several bears over the years in his career.

Also, in this show, Gov. Jim Justice signed a new abortion law that targets patients concerned with the development of a fetus, and FEMA has put West Virginia at the top of its list for federal response efforts.

West Virginia Morning is a production of West Virginia Public Broadcasting which is solely responsible for its content.

Support for our news bureaus comes from West Virginia University, Concord University, and Shepherd University.

Listen to West Virginia Morning weekdays at 7:43 a.m. on WVPB Radio or subscribe to the podcast and never miss an episode. #WVMorning