Democrats Push For Suspended Gas Tax As Experts Question Impact, This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, Democrats from the West Virginia legislature called on Gov. Jim Justice to suspend the state gas tax. Some transportation experts are unsure the savings will make it to consumers.

Also, West Virginia has a new superfund site, a look at the state's VA hospitals, and William Matheny has our Mountain Stage Song of the Week.

West Virginia Morning is a production of West Virginia Public Broadcasting which is solely responsible for its content.

Support for our news bureaus comes from West Virginia University, Concord University, and Shepherd University.

Appalachia Health News is a project of West Virginia Public Broadcasting with support from Charleston Area Medical Center and Marshall Health.

West Virginia Morning is produced with help from Curtis Tate, Chris Schulz, David Adkins, Eric Douglas, Jessica Lilly, June Leffler, Liz McCormick, Randy Yohe, Roxy Todd and Shepherd Snyder.

Eric Douglas is our news director and producer.

Teresa Wills and Chuck Anziulewicz are our hosts.

Listen to West Virginia Morning weekdays at 7:43 a.m. on WVPB Radio or subscribe to the podcast and never miss an episode. #WVMorning