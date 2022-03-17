© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
West Virginia Morning

A Closer Look At Beans and Cornbread On This West Virginia Morning

Published March 17, 2022 at 10:30 AM EDT
On this West Virginia Morning, we take a closer look at the Appalachian staple meal of beans and cornbread. Inside Appalachia Folkways reporter Zack Harold takes us into his grandmother's kitchen and his family history.

Listen to West Virginia Morning weekdays at 7:43 a.m. on WVPB Radio or subscribe to the podcast and never miss an episode. #WVMorning

