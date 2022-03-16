© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Celebrating Community On The Big Coal River On This West Virginia Morning

Published March 16, 2022 at 10:52 AM EDT
On this West Virginia Morning, we take a look at the role the Big Coal River is playing in revitalizing and keeping communities together in Boone and Lincoln Counties. Also, a discussion of the possibilities for the infrastructure bill to help remove dams and restore waterways from the Allegheny Front.

West Virginia Morning is a production of West Virginia Public Broadcasting, which is solely responsible for its content.

Support for our news bureaus comes from West Virginia University, Concord University, and Shepherd University.

Listen to West Virginia Morning weekdays at 7:43 a.m. on WVPB Radio or subscribe to the podcast and never miss an episode. #WVMorning

West Virginia Morning West Virginia MorningBig Coal RiverCommunity EventsAging InfrastructureDams