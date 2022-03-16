Celebrating Community On The Big Coal River On This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, we take a look at the role the Big Coal River is playing in revitalizing and keeping communities together in Boone and Lincoln Counties. Also, a discussion of the possibilities for the infrastructure bill to help remove dams and restore waterways from the Allegheny Front.

