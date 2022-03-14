WVPB Reporters Break Down The Final Hours Of State Legislative Session, This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, the 2022 state legislative session ended Saturday night at midnight with a number of important bills passing, but a number of much-discussed bills not making it through in time. We have a reporter roundtable to recap the action from the weekend.

