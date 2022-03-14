© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
West Virginia Morning
West Virginia Morning

WVPB Reporters Break Down The Final Hours Of State Legislative Session, This West Virginia Morning

Published March 14, 2022 at 11:38 AM EDT
On this West Virginia Morning, the 2022 state legislative session ended Saturday night at midnight with a number of important bills passing, but a number of much-discussed bills not making it through in time. We have a reporter roundtable to recap the action from the weekend.

West Virginia Morning is a production of West Virginia Public Broadcasting which is solely responsible for its content.

Support for our news bureaus comes from West Virginia University, Concord University, and Shepherd University.

Listen to West Virginia Morning weekdays at 7:43 a.m. on WVPB Radio or subscribe to the podcast and never miss an episode. #WVMorning

