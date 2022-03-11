Reporters Break Down The 2022 Legislative Session On This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, as the 2022 West Virginia Legislative session winds down, both chambers are moving forward with several bills covering everything from jails to schools to broadband. We have a conversation with reporters who have been following the action at the statehouse.

Also, in this show, we’ve heard for years about help to revitalize struggling coalfield communities. We hear about a bill that may be one grant writer’s godsend.

Our Mountain Stage Song of the Week comes to us from brothers Sean and Jamie Oshima who perform their song, “Colorblind.”

