Access To Organ Transplants And Unpacking The Mission Of W.Va.'s Historically Black Colleges, This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, there are more than 100 historically Black colleges and universities in the country. The two in West Virginia were born when educational opportunities for Black students were limited and segregated. Today, some schools are actively recruiting a more diverse student population.

Also, in this show, discrimination against those with disabilities is illegal under federal law, but advocates say it’s not enough to ensure everyone has equal access to lifesaving and extremely limited organ transplants. We explore what protections West Virginia lawmakers are considering.

We also have news and updates from West Virginia’s statehouse.

