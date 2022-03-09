Understanding W.Va.'s Teacher Shortage On This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, schools are facing unprecedented staffing shortages. K-12 schools in West Virginia have about 1,000 empty positions, according to a recent study at West Virginia University. We unpack what these numbers mean.

Also, in this show, we have news updates from the West Virginia Legislature, suicide prevention, mine reclamation and lifted mask mandates.

