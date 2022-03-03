© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
West Virginia Morning

Bringing WVU's Production Of 'King Lear' To Life On The Small Screen, This West Virginia Morning

Published March 3, 2022 at 1:41 PM EST
On this West Virginia Morning, with theaters still closed last spring, WVPB collaborated with West Virginia University’s School of Theater & Dance to film a production of "King Lear." We hear from Director Jerry McGonigal about the unique production process.

Also, in this show, we have news from the West Virginia Legislature, responses to the situation in Ukraine and a story about a potential slowing down of the nationwide overdose death rate.

