Foster Care Reform And How The Guyandotte River Is Uniting A Community On This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, we hear the third installment of a new radio series called West Virginia Water Trails. In this story, we learn how the Guyandotte River in Lincoln County is helping to unite the community.

Also, in this show, a bill bringing major reforms to the state’s foster care and social services system passed the House of Delegates 99-1. We look at the key issues addressed in the bill, affecting thousands of our most challenged children.

Additionally, we have more news from the West Virginia Legislature and from around the state.

