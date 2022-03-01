Bridge Safety And A Discussion About The State's Personal Income Tax On This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, state lawmakers are considering a reduction to the state’s personal income tax by 10 percent. But some say a flat rate only benefits higher incomes. We explore the argument.

Also, in this show, Congress and President Joe Biden have committed to spending big dollars on roads and bridges. However, Biden’s recent visit to Pittsburgh to discuss the infrastructure program was punctuated by the collapse of the Fern Hollow Bridge. Residents in West Virginia have been spurred to ask questions about their own bridges.

