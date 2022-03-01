© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
West Virginia Morning

Bridge Safety And A Discussion About The State's Personal Income Tax On This West Virginia Morning

Published March 1, 2022 at 11:18 AM EST
030122 Copy of West Virginia Morning Template - No Image.png

On this West Virginia Morning, state lawmakers are considering a reduction to the state’s personal income tax by 10 percent. But some say a flat rate only benefits higher incomes. We explore the argument.

Also, in this show, Congress and President Joe Biden have committed to spending big dollars on roads and bridges. However, Biden’s recent visit to Pittsburgh to discuss the infrastructure program was punctuated by the collapse of the Fern Hollow Bridge. Residents in West Virginia have been spurred to ask questions about their own bridges.

West Virginia Morning is a production of West Virginia Public Broadcasting which is solely responsible for its content.

Support for our news bureaus comes from West Virginia University, Concord University, and Shepherd University.

Listen to West Virginia Morning weekdays at 7:43 a.m. on WVPB Radio or subscribe to the podcast and never miss an episode. #WVMorning

West Virginia Morning Bridge CollapsePittsburghPersonal Income TaxWest Virginia Legislature