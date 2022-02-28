Fire In Romney, Mountain Biking And Listening Project Wants To Hear About Race, This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, there was a devastating fire over the weekend that destroyed the administrative building at the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind. No students or staff were harmed.

Also, in this show, two activists in Morgantown are organizing a listening project they hope leads to greater racial understanding. We talk with Susan Eason and Eve Faulkes about listening with intent and finding common ground.

Additionally, mountain biking is often seen as a male dominated sport, but over in Roanoke, Virginia there’s a women’s club – the Roanoke Valley Riveters.

