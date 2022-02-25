© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
wvmorning1400px.jpg
West Virginia Morning

W.Va. Lawmakers Talk Energy Bills And State Supreme Court Issues Stay On Charters, This West Virginia Morning

Published February 25, 2022 at 9:51 AM EST
022522 Copy of West Virginia Morning Template - No Image.png

On this West Virginia Morning, we get a sneak peek at this week’s episode of The Legislature Today. State lawmakers have been considering a variety of energy-related bills this session, including one with bipartisan support that would create a permitting system for underground carbon storage.

Also, in this show, the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals voted that charter schools in the state can continue as planned for now, and Americana singer and songwriter Lucinda Williams has our Mountain Stage Song of the Week.

West Virginia Morning is a production of West Virginia Public Broadcasting which is solely responsible for its content.

Support for our news bureaus comes from West Virginia University, Concord University, and Shepherd University.

Appalachia Health News is a project of West Virginia Public Broadcasting with support from Charleston Area Medical Center and Marshall Health.

West Virginia Morning is produced with help from Curtis Tate, Chris Schulz, David Adkins, Eric Douglas, Jessica Lilly, June Leffler, Liz McCormick, Randy Yohe, Roxy Todd and Shepherd Snyder.

Eric Douglas is our interim news director. Caitlin Tan is our producer.

Teresa Wills and Chuck Anziulewicz are our hosts.

Listen to West Virginia Morning weekdays at 7:43 a.m. on WVPB Radio or subscribe to the podcast and never miss an episode. #WVMorning

Tags

West Virginia Morning West Virginia LegislatureThe Legislature TodayLucinda WilliamsMountain StageEnergy & EnvironmentCharter SchoolsWest Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals