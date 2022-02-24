© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
West Virginia Morning

Understanding Long Haul COVID And Experts Explore Getting More Americans Vaxxed, This West Virginia Morning

Published February 24, 2022 at 12:41 PM EST
On this West Virginia Morning, as public officials hint at an end of the pandemic, researchers continue to study the after effects of COVID-19. State researchers are taking a leading role in a study on long haul COVID ailments.

Also, in this show, the latest episode of Us & Them explores the success rate of campaigns to get more Americans vaccinated against COVID-19. Dr. Monica Gandhi is an infectious disease specialist from the University of California, San Francisco. She said working with HIV-AIDS patients has shown that specific incentive offers can work well.

West Virginia Morning is a production of West Virginia Public Broadcasting which is solely responsible for its content.

Support for our news bureaus comes from West Virginia University, Concord University, and Shepherd University.

Listen to West Virginia Morning weekdays at 7:43 a.m. on WVPB Radio or subscribe to the podcast and never miss an episode. #WVMorning

