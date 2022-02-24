Understanding Long Haul COVID And Experts Explore Getting More Americans Vaxxed, This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, as public officials hint at an end of the pandemic, researchers continue to study the after effects of COVID-19. State researchers are taking a leading role in a study on long haul COVID ailments.

Also, in this show, the latest episode of Us & Them explores the success rate of campaigns to get more Americans vaccinated against COVID-19. Dr. Monica Gandhi is an infectious disease specialist from the University of California, San Francisco. She said working with HIV-AIDS patients has shown that specific incentive offers can work well.

