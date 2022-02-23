© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
West Virginia Morning

Cleaning Up The Tug Fork River And Understanding The Deer Tick Virus, This West Virginia Morning

Published February 23, 2022 at 11:22 AM EST
On this West Virginia Morning, we continue our new series, West Virginia Water Trails. In the southern part of the state, the Tug Fork River is undergoing major cleanups, including pulling out more than 5,000 tires.

Also, in this show, the Allegheny Front shares its latest story about the deer tick virus and its presence in our region.

West Virginia Morning is a production of West Virginia Public Broadcasting which is solely responsible for its content.

Support for our news bureaus comes from West Virginia University, Concord University, and Shepherd University.

Listen to West Virginia Morning weekdays at 7:43 a.m. on WVPB Radio or subscribe to the podcast and never miss an episode. #WVMorning

