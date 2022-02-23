Cleaning Up The Tug Fork River And Understanding The Deer Tick Virus, This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, we continue our new series, West Virginia Water Trails. In the southern part of the state, the Tug Fork River is undergoing major cleanups, including pulling out more than 5,000 tires.

Also, in this show, the Allegheny Front shares its latest story about the deer tick virus and its presence in our region.

