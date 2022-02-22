Abortion Access In The Ohio Valley And Plugging Abandoned Oil, Gas Wells On This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, the U.S. Supreme Court is deliberating whether states can eliminate access to abortion. Meanwhile, we explore how things look at the remaining abortion clinics in West Virginia and surrounding states.

Also, in this show, there are two million leaking abandoned oil and gas wells in the country, and the bipartisan infrastructure bill passed by Congress in November will send billions of dollars to plug some of them up.

