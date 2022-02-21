Origins Of Black History Month And Exploring The Years After The American Civil War, This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, February is Black History Month, and it turns out the founder spent time in West Virginia. We learn more about him and the meaning of the month.

Also, in this show, we learn more about the years following the American Civil War: Reconstruction. Reporter Lilly Knoepp with Blue Ridge Public Radio has been looking into this history, and Inside Appalachia spoke with her about what she learned and the parallels to today.

