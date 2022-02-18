Lawmakers Explore 'Anti-Stereotyping Act' In W.Va. Schools And Joan Armatrading Has Our Song Of The Week, This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, state lawmakers are considering a bill that opponents say would limit discussions around race in the classrooms, while supporters say it will create transparency on what educators are teaching. We explore this conversation in a preview of this week’s episode of The Legislature Today.

Also, in this show, British singer-songwriter Joan Armatrading has our Mountain Stage Song of the Week. We hear her 2003 performance of “In These Times.”

