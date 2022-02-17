Winter Storms And The Impact On Businesses And A W.Va. Father And Son Podcast Reaches Millions, This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, we hear about a father and son podcast based in Saint Albans, West Virginia that has 5 million listeners. We learn about their story. Also, in this show, The Allegheny Front explores the connection between climate change and its impact on businesses.

In other news, billions of dollars are coming to state and local governments from opioid settlements. West Virginia officials are proposing a mechanism to best distribute those monies.

