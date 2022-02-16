Remembering The Buffalo Creek Disaster On This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, it’s the 50th anniversary of one of the state’s worst mining related catastrophes – the Buffalo Creek Disaster. We look at what residents have done to restore their identity and community.

Also, in this show, a group of Black West Virginians met at the state capitol recently to remind lawmakers of their contributions and to make sure they aren't forgotten when it comes to legislative policymaking.

Additionally, Appalachia is home to creators of all kinds, including heavy-metal musicians. There’s a movement of musicians across the region who play a strain of music known as ‘black metal.’ Inside Appalachia co-host Mason Adams spoke with Aaron Carey, a metal musician from northern West Virginia.

