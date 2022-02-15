Curbing Diabetic-Related Deaths And A Huntington Strike Enters 20th Week, This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, a worker strike at a nickel plant in Huntington is entering its 20th week – we hear about the negotiations. Also, in this show, West Virginia has the highest rate of deaths caused by diabetes, but proposed state legislation hopes to curb that.

In other news, more than 6,000 West Virginians have now died from COVID-19; it was Recovery Advocacy Day at the statehouse Monday; and we have the latest on the West Virginia Legislature’s attempt to rescind the state’s ratification of the Equal Rights Amendment.

