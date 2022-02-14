NASA Exploration In W.Va. And Love After Breakup For Valentines, This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, we hear a story about love in Appalachia. But with love, it can also sometimes mean heartbreak. West Virginia’s Health Officer Dr. Ayne Amjad shares a story about love and breakups.

Also, in this show, NASA’s Independent Verification and Validation program has been a vital part of some of its most high-profile missions into outer space since 1993. Located in Fairmont, the program has also been helping teachers and robotics clubs across West Virginia through their Education Resource Center.

