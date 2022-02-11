Legislators Discuss Voting Rights And Todd Rundgren Has Our Song Of The Week, This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, reporter Curtis Tate speaks with Sen. Richard Lindsay, D-Kanawha, and Sen. Robert Karnes, R-Randolph, about the many election-related bills introduced this legislative session.

Also, in this show, Todd Rundgren has our Mountain Stage Song of the Week with his arrangement of his popular song, "Can We Still Be Friends.”

Additionally, proposed legislation could help working, low-income West Virginians get affordable health coverage.

A proposal in the U.S. Senate would suspend the federal gasoline tax for the rest of the year, but not everyone is on board.

And the House Education Committee approved a resolution late Thursday afternoon that would require people running for their local boards of education to list their party affiliation during elections.

West Virginia Morning is a production of West Virginia Public Broadcasting which is solely responsible for its content.

Support for our news bureaus comes from West Virginia University, Concord University, and Shepherd University.

Appalachia Health News is a project of West Virginia Public Broadcasting with support from Charleston Area Medical Center and Marshall Health.

West Virginia Morning is produced with help from Curtis Tate, Chris Schulz, David Adkins, Eric Douglas, Jessica Lilly, June Leffler, Liz McCormick, Randy Yohe, Roxy Todd and Shepherd Snyder.

Eric Douglas is our interim news director. Caitlin Tan is our producer.

Teresa Wills and Chuck Anziulewicz are our hosts.

Listen to West Virginia Morning weekdays at 7:43 a.m. on WVPB Radio or subscribe to the podcast and never miss an episode. #WVMorning