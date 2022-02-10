Reflecting On One Of The Largest Uprisings Of The Civil Rights Era On This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, we learn about a night in history that’s not well known, but it’s considered one of the largest uprisings of the Civil Rights Era in the Deep South. Us & Them host Trey Kay talks with producer Sea Stachura about her work on a show called “Shots in the Back: Exhuming the 1970 Augusta Riot.”

Also, in this show, as controversy surrounding critical race theory continues to spark national debate, West Virginia lawmakers heard from the public on legislation regarding a bill seeking to establish “The Anti-Stereotyping Act.”

Additionally, one day after Gov. Jim Justice signed a bill lifting a nuclear power ban in West Virginia, the issue came up on Capitol Hill.

Cable provider Suddenlink has been fined for failing to provide reliable service to its West Virginia subscribers.

The separation of church and state sparked a student walkout in Huntington, Wednesday.

West Virginia hospitals are getting a helping hand from the West Virginia National Guard.

And finally, the West Virginia Department of Education launched its TeachWV campaign Wednesday. The campaign is focused on attracting more people to become teachers in West Virginia.

