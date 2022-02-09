Nuclear No Longer Banned, W.Va. Curling And Huntington Fire Chief Jan Rader’s New Role, This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, Gov. Jim Justice has signed a bill to repeal the state’s longstanding ban on nuclear power.

Also, in this show, after 27 years of service, Huntington’s Fire Chief Jan Rader is stepping down and transitioning to another role with the city. We talk with her about her career.

Finally, curling is one of those sports you only hear about every four years when the Olympics come around, but a new club in Morgantown is capitalizing on the attention.

