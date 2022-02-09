© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
wvmorning1400px.jpg
West Virginia Morning

Nuclear No Longer Banned, W.Va. Curling And Huntington Fire Chief Jan Rader’s New Role, This West Virginia Morning

Published February 9, 2022 at 11:32 AM EST
020922 Copy of West Virginia Morning Template - No Image_revised.png

On this West Virginia Morning, Gov. Jim Justice has signed a bill to repeal the state’s longstanding ban on nuclear power.

Also, in this show, after 27 years of service, Huntington’s Fire Chief Jan Rader is stepping down and transitioning to another role with the city. We talk with her about her career.

Finally, curling is one of those sports you only hear about every four years when the Olympics come around, but a new club in Morgantown is capitalizing on the attention.

West Virginia Morning is a production of West Virginia Public Broadcasting which is solely responsible for its content.

Support for our news bureaus comes from West Virginia University, Concord University, and Shepherd University.

Listen to West Virginia Morning weekdays at 7:43 a.m. on WVPB Radio or subscribe to the podcast and never miss an episode. #WVMorning

Tags

West Virginia Morning West Virginia LegislatureNuclear PowerMorgantownCurlingJan Rader
Stay Connected