Domestic Violence In The Age Of COVID And Celebrating Black Civil War Soldiers, This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, nearly 200,000 African American men served in America’s Civil War. We hear about an art exhibit coming to Charleston that showcases Black Civil War soldiers.

Also, in this show, when someone dies from intimate partner violence, different organizations use different methods to keep track. The data that’s available shows that deaths have risen in the Ohio Valley since the pandemic started. That’s prompting advocates to push for change. The Ohio Valley ReSource brings us this story.

