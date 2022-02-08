© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
wvmorning1400px.jpg
West Virginia Morning

Domestic Violence In The Age Of COVID And Celebrating Black Civil War Soldiers, This West Virginia Morning

Published February 8, 2022 at 11:36 AM EST
020822 Copy of West Virginia Morning Template - No Image.png

On this West Virginia Morning, nearly 200,000 African American men served in America’s Civil War. We hear about an art exhibit coming to Charleston that showcases Black Civil War soldiers.

Also, in this show, when someone dies from intimate partner violence, different organizations use different methods to keep track. The data that’s available shows that deaths have risen in the Ohio Valley since the pandemic started. That’s prompting advocates to push for change. The Ohio Valley ReSource brings us this story.

West Virginia Morning is a production of West Virginia Public Broadcasting which is solely responsible for its content.

Support for our news bureaus comes from West Virginia University, Concord University, and Shepherd University.

Listen to West Virginia Morning weekdays at 7:43 a.m. on WVPB Radio or subscribe to the podcast and never miss an episode. #WVMorning

Tags

West Virginia Morning Domestic ViolenceThe Ohio Valley ReSourceAmerican Civil WarBlack MenCoronavirus Pandemicart exhibit
Stay Connected