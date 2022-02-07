Examining W.Va.'s Workforce Participation And Lifting The Nuclear Ban, This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, West Virginia has banned the construction of nuclear power plants for more than 25 years, but lawmakers this year have shown a new willingness to embrace nuclear power as companies shift away from fossil fuels.

Also, in this show, the state’s unemployment numbers are at record low levels. But a nagging problem remains – the low workforce participation numbers. We speak with West Virginia University economist Heather Stephens about the state’s labor force, and what raising our labor force to the national average would mean for the state.

