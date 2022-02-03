© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
wvmorning1400px.jpg
West Virginia Morning

Exploring Energy Diversity And Musician, Novelist Rob Rufus Talks About The Opioid Epidemic, This West Virginia Morning

Published February 3, 2022 at 11:04 AM EST
020322 Copy of West Virginia Morning Template - No Image.png

On this West Virginia Morning, we chat with Rob Rufus – a West Virginia novelist and punk rocker who talks about the opioid epidemic in his hometown of Huntington. Also, in this show, after generations of a coal-driven economy, state leaders now say energy diversity paves the road for the future.

Finally, The Allegheny Front shares their latest story about a lawsuit against US Steel and possible air quality violations just outside of Pittsburgh.

West Virginia Morning is a production of West Virginia Public Broadcasting which is solely responsible for its content.

Support for our news bureaus comes from West Virginia University, Concord University, and Shepherd University.

Listen to West Virginia Morning weekdays at 7:43 a.m. on WVPB Radio or subscribe to the podcast and never miss an episode. #WVMorning

Tags

West Virginia MorningEconomic diversificationEnergy BillsRob RufusAir QualityEconomyThe Allegheny FrontInside Appalachia
Stay Connected