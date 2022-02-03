Exploring Energy Diversity And Musician, Novelist Rob Rufus Talks About The Opioid Epidemic, This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, we chat with Rob Rufus – a West Virginia novelist and punk rocker who talks about the opioid epidemic in his hometown of Huntington. Also, in this show, after generations of a coal-driven economy, state leaders now say energy diversity paves the road for the future.

Finally, The Allegheny Front shares their latest story about a lawsuit against US Steel and possible air quality violations just outside of Pittsburgh.

