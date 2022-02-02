© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
wvmorning1400px.jpg
West Virginia Morning

How The Nation's Teacher Shortage Is Affecting W.Va., This West Virginia Morning

Published February 2, 2022 at 10:35 AM EST
020222 Copy of West Virginia Morning Template - No Image.png

On this West Virginia Morning, school districts are struggling to keep certified teachers across the country. We hear how this is playing out in McDowell County – an area that’s struggled for years with a shortage of teachers.

Also, in this show, with coal jobs disappearing, some West Virginians are turning to farming.

Additionally, coal has rebounded some from the pandemic, as demand for electricity has increased and natural gas prices have trended higher. West Virginia University’s Bureau of Business and Economic Research Director John Deskins has forecast a peak in coal production and employment later this year.

