Homelessness And Updating W.Va.'s Child Abuse Hotline On This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, we hear about the recent count of those experiencing homelessness in Morgantown. Also, in this show, West Virginia lawmakers are calling for changes to West Virginia’s Child Abuse Hotline, and the state Senate passed a bill related to cameras in special education classrooms.

In other state news, the filing period for the West Virginia Primary Election closed over the weekend.

Health care workers across the nation must be vaccinated against the coronavirus, but Gov. Jim Justice is hoping federal agencies will budge on the rules.

And West Virginia is getting some federal help to clean up abandoned oil and gas wells.

