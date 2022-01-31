Mining For Bitcoin And How Climate Change Is Impacting W.Va. Skiing, This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, it’s winter in West Virginia, but a warm spell last year has made it made tricky for ski resorts to open. Also, in this show, The Allegheny Front, based in Pittsburgh, shares their latest story about burning waste coal to mine for bitcoin.

In legislative news, West Virginia senators signed off on a bill Friday that would require water bottle filling stations in all newly built public schools.

West Virginia Morning is a production of West Virginia Public Broadcasting which is solely responsible for its content.

Support for our news bureaus comes from West Virginia University, Concord University, and Shepherd University.

Listen to West Virginia Morning weekdays at 7:43 a.m. on WVPB Radio or subscribe to the podcast and never miss an episode. #WVMorning

