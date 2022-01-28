A Recap Of The Governor’s 2022 State Of The State Address On This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, Gov. Jim Justice delivered his 2022 State of the State address Thursday night. The governor was forced to postpone his address earlier this month after testing positive for COVID-19.

Also, in this show, countless jobs across West Virginia remain unfilled, but the legislature is exploring ways to staff the state department that protects thousands of vulnerable and troubled West Virginia children.

The West Virginia Senate also advanced a bill that targets banks that shun fossil fuel companies, and a new report shows that West Virginians are more likely to smoke cigarettes than those living in any other state.

And our Mountain Stage Song of the Week comes to us from blues singer and songwriter Delbert McClinton, who performs his song, “Livin’ It Down,” which appears on McClinton’s 2001 release Nothing Personal.

West Virginia Morning is a production of West Virginia Public Broadcasting which is solely responsible for its content.

Support for our news bureaus comes from West Virginia University, Concord University, and Shepherd University.

Appalachia Health News is a project of West Virginia Public Broadcasting with support from Charleston Area Medical Center and Marshall Health.

West Virginia Morning is produced with help from Curtis Tate, Chris Schulz, David Adkins, Eric Douglas, Jessica Lilly, June Leffler, Liz McCormick, Randy Yohe, Roxy Todd and Shepherd Snyder.

Eric Douglas is our interim news director. Caitlin Tan is our producer.

Teresa Wills and Chuck Anziulewicz are our hosts.

Listen to West Virginia Morning weekdays at 7:43 a.m. on WVPB Radio or subscribe to the podcast and never miss an episode. #WVMorning