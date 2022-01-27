Examining Childhood Trauma And A Defunct Huntington Factory Gets A Makeover, This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, there’s growing awareness on how trauma and adversity in childhood can affect our health later in life. We hear from a family that’s living that reality. Also, in this show, the Appalachian Regional Commission recently toured a defunct factory in Huntington that’s been turned into a community space.

Also, a severe eating disorder nearly killed one West Virginia Delegate’s teenage daughter. Her family’s life saving effort sparked the proposal for “Meghan’s Law” — a bill passed out of the House of Delegates this week to help keep students healthy and safe.

And in other news, there are now more West Virginians in the hospital with COVID-19 than ever before, and the West Virginia Senate has passed a bill to address the state’s mine reclamation liabilities.

