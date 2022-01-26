Growing Tech Jobs And Legislative News On This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, tech companies looking for cheap labor are finding it in West Virginia. We hear from a CEO based in Huntington who’s helping to make these connections.

Also, in this show, we have several updates from West Virginia’s statehouse, such as attempts to strengthen the economies of small communities and another to lift the ban on nuclear power in the state. We also have updates on a natural gas pipeline project, homelessness, and federal funding for a northern West Virginia highway.

West Virginia Morning is a production of West Virginia Public Broadcasting which is solely responsible for its content.

Support for our news bureaus comes from West Virginia University, Concord University, and Shepherd University.

Listen to West Virginia Morning weekdays at 7:43 a.m. on WVPB Radio or subscribe to the podcast and never miss an episode. #WVMorning

**Editor’s Note: In this broadcast of West Virginia Morning, we incorrectly reported that Berkeley Springs High School is in Berkeley County. Berkeley Springs High School is located in Morgan County.