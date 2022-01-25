© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
How McDowell County's Renaissance Village Aims To Attract Teachers This West Virginia Morning

Published January 25, 2022 at 10:52 AM EST
On this West Virginia Morning, a new housing project has been completed in McDowell County that’s been eleven years in the making. The Renaissance Village is a housing project meant to attract teachers to the county.

West Virginia Morning is a production of West Virginia Public Broadcasting which is solely responsible for its content.

Support for our news bureaus comes from West Virginia University, Concord University, and Shepherd University.

Listen to West Virginia Morning weekdays at 7:43 a.m. on WVPB Radio or subscribe to the podcast and never miss an episode.

