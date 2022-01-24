Tudor's Workers Look To Unionize And Economists Talk Diversification, This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, we hear from Tudor’s Biscuit World employees about their efforts to unionize. Also, in this show, we hear a conversation from the most recent episode of The Legislature Today. WVPB’s energy and environment reporter Curtis Tate spoke with economists John Deskins of West Virginia University and Sean O’Leary of West Virginia Center on Budget and Policy.

West Virginia Morning is a production of West Virginia Public Broadcasting which is solely responsible for its content.

Support for our news bureaus comes from West Virginia University, Concord University, and Shepherd University.

Listen to West Virginia Morning weekdays at 7:43 a.m. on WVPB Radio or subscribe to the podcast and never miss an episode. #WVMorning