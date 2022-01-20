Tourism, Masks In Schools And Looming Election Deadlines, This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, we talk elections with West Virginia’s Secretary of State Mac Warner. Also, in this show, the House of Delegates is considering a bill that would prohibit K-12 public schools and county boards of education from mandating masks for its students and employees, and we hear the latest on tourism efforts in the state.

Also, The Allegheny Front, based in Pittsburgh, shares its latest story about a photography competition focusing on litter.

West Virginia Morning is a production of West Virginia Public Broadcasting which is solely responsible for its content.

Support for our news bureaus comes from West Virginia University, Concord University, and Shepherd University.

Listen to West Virginia Morning weekdays at 7:43 a.m. on WVPB Radio or subscribe to the podcast and never miss an episode. #WVMorning