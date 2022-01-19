© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Abolitionist Frederick Douglass And His Talks In The Mountain State, This West Virginia Morning

Published January 19, 2022 at 10:13 AM EST
On this West Virginia Morning, we hear from a historian about the connection between the Mountain State and slavery abolitionist Frederick Douglass. Also, in this show, hunger is a problem in West Virginia, but recent contributions to local food banks have helped during what is normally a down time for donations, and we look at why coal mine deaths have been on the rise.

West Virginia Morning is a production of West Virginia Public Broadcasting which is solely responsible for its content.

Support for our news bureaus comes from West Virginia University, Concord University, and Shepherd University.

Listen to West Virginia Morning weekdays at 7:43 a.m. on WVPB Radio or subscribe to the podcast and never miss an episode. #WVMorning

West Virginia MorningFrederick DouglassAbolitionistAmerican Civil WarCoal Mine FatalitiesWest Virginia Legislature
