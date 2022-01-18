Weather Disasters, Ants And Legislative News On This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, we check in on mental health in Kentucky. Natural disasters, including a deadly tornado, have destroyed hundreds of homes in the past year alone.

Also, in this show, The Allegheny Front has a story about the life of ants and what they can teach us about ourselves, and we look at some of the latest action from West Virginia’s statehouse, which includes bills related to abortion and other priorities.

West Virginia Morning is a production of West Virginia Public Broadcasting which is solely responsible for its content.

Support for our news bureaus comes from West Virginia University, Concord University, and Shepherd University.

Listen to West Virginia Morning weekdays at 7:43 a.m. on WVPB Radio or subscribe to the podcast and never miss an episode. #WVMorning