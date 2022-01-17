COVID Infections Surge In W.Va. And Big Brothers, Big Sisters Expands, This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, more West Virginians are catching COVID-19 than ever in the almost two years of the pandemic. Also, in this show, Big Brothers, Big Sisters of the Tri State covers western West Virginia and parts of Ohio and Kentucky. As of this month, the group has expanded into Kanawha, Putnam and Wayne counties as well.

