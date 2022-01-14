A Legislative West Virginia Morning And Our Mountain Stage Song Of The Week

On this West Virginia Morning, we hear a preview of West Virginia Public Broadcasting’s first The Legislature Today episode of the 2022 session. Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, and House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, share their top priorities for this year.

Also, in this show, Gov. Jim Justice released his proposed budget for the state this week. Lawmakers took a closer look at it Thursday. And as the legislative session kicked off, the House and Senate Minority Leaders rolled out their own priorities.

We also have our Mountain Stage Song of the Week, which comes to us from the late Eric Taylor who passed away in March 2020. We listen to his song "Prison Movie.” It was recorded on the Mountain Stage in 2001.

