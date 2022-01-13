COVID-19 Vaccine Access And Justice's State Of The State 'Message' On This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, Gov. Jim Justice had a written version of his State of the State message formally delivered to the West Virginia Legislature Wednesday night, which satisfies his constitutional requirement to deliver the message at the beginning of a legislative session. Earlier this week, the governor tested positive for COVID-19.

Also, in this show, Us & Them host Trey Kay looks at the “America first” approach to COVID vaccinations. As new virus strains show up in countries with limited vaccine access, some experts suggest the plan may be short sighted.

West Virginia Morning is a production of West Virginia Public Broadcasting which is solely responsible for its content.

Support for our news bureaus comes from West Virginia University, Concord University, and Shepherd University.

Listen to West Virginia Morning weekdays at 7:43 a.m. on WVPB Radio or subscribe to the podcast and never miss an episode. #WVMorning