Gov. Justice Tests Positive For COVID And Pediatric Doctor Talks COVID In Kids, This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, Gov. Jim Justice tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday evening and is experiencing moderate symptoms. He was scheduled to give his sixth State of the State address to the Legislature on Wednesday night, but it will now be delivered by written message to lawmakers to fulfill constitutional requirements.

Also, in this show, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week said more young children are being hospitalized with COVID-19 than at any point in the pandemic. We talk with pediatric doctor, Dr. Katryn Moffett at Ruby Memorial Hospital, who has treated kids with some of the worst cases of the virus.

West Virginia Morning is a production of West Virginia Public Broadcasting which is solely responsible for its content.

Support for our news bureaus comes from West Virginia University, Concord University, and Shepherd University.

