Diversifying Farming And How Brush Fires Improve Forest Ecosystems, This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve last month experienced a brush fire that took days to contain. But we learn how fires like this play a role in managing a healthy forest ecosystem.

Also, in this show, the government has a history of discriminating against farmers of color. Now, groups in Pittsburgh are spearheading efforts to make the sector more diverse. This could help to avert an impending shortage of agricultural workers.

And this Saturday is the last day to enroll in a health insurance plan through the federal marketplace.

West Virginia Morning is a production of West Virginia Public Broadcasting which is solely responsible for its content.

Support for our news bureaus comes from West Virginia University, Concord University, and Shepherd University.

Listen to West Virginia Morning weekdays at 7:43 a.m. on WVPB Radio or subscribe to the podcast and never miss an episode. #WVMorning